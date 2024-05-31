Weather service projects hotter, drier monsoon for Arizona

Arizona is expected to best last year's historically dry monsoon season.

The recent wet winter is likely to yield a slow start to the monsoon season, according to the National Weather Service offices in Arizona.

The monsoon season typically lasts from mid-June through the end of September. Arizona sees 30-60% of its precipitation during monsoon season, including 10 days of measurable rainfall in Phoenix.

Here's what Arizonans should expect this monsoon season to look like.

Dry conditions throughout the state

The National Weather Service offices in Arizona and Las Vegas on Thursday released forecast data showing many cities in Arizona will be below normal in dryness this year. As of May 14, Phoenix was facing a moderate drought, while Flagstaff will be abnormally dry, according to the weather service. Tucson does not have any dry intensity, the weather service reported.

These are the other cities the National Weather Service found will be leaning below normal:

Prescott

Globe

Show Low

Nogales

Douglas

Lake Havasu

Kingman

Yuma

There is a four in 10 chance that Arizona's monsoon season will be drier than normal between July and September, according to the weather service. There is a six in 10 chance the season will be hotter than normal between the same monsoon season, the weather service added.

The weather service gave these reasons for the shifts:

Climate change is making hotter and drier summers in the Southwest desert.

Above-normal soil pressure may be delaying high-pressure onset.

How much rainfall did the 2023 monsoon season bring?

Arizona's 2023 monsoon season had below-normal rainfall, making it the 17th driest monsoon season statewide since 1895, according to the weather service.

"Luckily, much of the state saw above normal precipitation during the winter season, which gradually reduced drought levels statewide. Even with the abundant moisture received this winter, there are still areas of Arizona sitting at a severe drought intensity," a weather service report said.

However, the majority of the state remains abnormally dry to moderate drought intensity.

This is what the weather service found for 2023's monsoon rainfall in Arizona's three biggest cities:

4.73 inches in Tucson

4.24 inches in Flagstaff

.15 inches in Phoenix

The rainfall was split by the weather service in three categories along with their percentages:

Tucson was above normal at 28%

Flagstaff was near normal at 33%

Phoenix was below normal at 39%

But the wet winter that rolled through Arizona has led to a grass and brush growth sparking the potential for wildfires in elevations below 6,000 feet, according to the weather service.

This monsoon season carries a potential Arizona rainfall range between 2 inches in the lower desert and up to 16 inches in the higher mountain range.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Monsoon 2024: What the weather service forecasts for Arizona