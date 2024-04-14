Weather service predicts critical fire conditions Monday in southern Santa Fe County

Apr. 13—The southern half of Santa Fe County, including Eldorado and Edgewood, will be under a red flag warning from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

A spring storm is expected to bring strong winds, creating critical fire conditions in a wide swath of central and Northern New Mexico that day, the National Weather Service in Albuquerque wrote in a Saturday afternoon news release.

"Any spark could result in rapid fire spread" due to strong winds and dry fuels, the release said. Blowing dust could also reduce visibility.

To avoid fires, the weather service said, obey burn bans; drown campfires; avoid activities with open flames, including the use of power equipment that creates sparks; properly discard cigarettes; avoid parking on dry grass; and avoid driving on a flat tire.

Also, have an emergency preparedness kit ready and know your evacuation route options, the news release said.