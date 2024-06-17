Weather Permitting: Rain chances in this week's Fayetteville-area forecast

The Cape Fear region has fallen into one of those lather-rinse-repeat patterns as summer approaches.

Every day this week, Fayetteville will climb into the low 90s, then cool into the upper 60s. Dew points will hold in the upper 50s to low 60s, meaning while things will get warm, they won't get sweltery.

It also means there won't be much, if anything, in the way of rainfall — at least, until we approach the weekend. At that point, a system out in the Atlantic could become interesting.

Temperatures will climb into the low 90s through mid-week.

Here's the setup

High pressure continues to hold the Carolinas in an early-summer limbo. Excessively hot weather is being lifted over the top of the low, keeping the Cape Fear region in the low 90s this week.

The high is also squashing any storm activity before it can get going. Aside from isolated popcorn showers, the region looks increasingly dry.

Each day looks similar to the one before until the end of the work week. That's when a combination of events could bring us some needed rainfall. Or, it could simply reinforce our warm, dry pattern.

It all hinges on a yet-to-form low-pressure system east of the Bahamas. Over the next few days, this system is expected to drift to the west-northwest toward the Southeast coast.

Depending on development (current odds are about 30%) the low could become a tropical depression. This would bring drenching rain if the low tracks far enough north. If the low tracks south, broad circulation in the Cape Fear region would swing to the northwest — an increasingly dry, hot flow.

Down the road

Expectations are for high pressure to drift east, with hotter weather to follow. Residual moisture from the coastal low will increase chances for afternoon showers but also push dew points into the 70s. This is a recipe for hot, sticky Sandhills summer-type weather.

A blob of unsettled weather should drift toward the SE coast later this week.

In the tropics

A long, slow start to the season will finally produce the first storm of the year. Alberto should develop, then drift into southern Texas or northern Mexico with gusty winds and copious rainfall before dissipating. If this typical early summer pattern holds, look for another weak system to pop there next week.

For those wondering, the last time we were this far into the hurricane season without a named storm was 2014. That year the first name, Arthur, wasn't used until July.

Have a great week!

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Weather Permitting: Fayetteville area forecast for the week of June 17