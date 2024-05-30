Weather Permitting: A pleasant weekend on tap for the Fayetteville area

The National Weather Service in Raleigh came up with the perfect description of this weekend's weather: "ultra-comfortable."

As we slide from May into June, the weekend will be one of the most pleasant we've seen in a while. The Cape Fear region will see below-normal temperatures, delightfully dry air and a light northerly breeze.

Next week, things will warm up, so this is the chance to enjoy a gorgeous weekend.

Temperatures will stay below early June averages this weekend.

Here's the setup

A fairly potent upper-level system will track across North Carolina on Friday. It will bring even more cool Canadian air into the Cape Fear region, locking in a pleasant weekend.

Today through Sunday, there's no indication of rain. Dew points are projected to stay in the upper 40s to mid-50s through the weekend, and temperatures will stay below the average for this time of year into Monday.

In short, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more pleasant late-spring weekend. Highs Friday should be about 80-82 in Fayetteville on Friday and Saturday, perhaps warming to 85 on Sunday. Lows Saturday morning could dip into the upper 50s, giving everyone's A/C a deserved break.

Down the road

You knew it couldn't last. As high-pressure slides offshore, the region will see a southerly return flow offshore. Temperatures rally quickly next week, with low 90s possible by mid-week.

We'll see an increase in moisture, as well, triggering the chance of afternoon popcorn showers by Tuesday.

Things are heating up in the tropics, but there's no development yet.

In the tropics

All remains quiet as we begin the 2024 Atlantic season. But if anyone wondered about the predictions for an active season, sea temperatures are well above normal for late May. Temperatures in the Gulf are at or near record levels.

Other conditions, such as shear and a lack of trade winds have held things in check. But once conditions for development improve, it seems reasonable to say that things will get ... interesting.

Stay tuned!

Got a weather question? Chick Jacobs can be reached at ncweatherhound@gmail.com or NCWeatherhound on X/Twitter.

