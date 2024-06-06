Weather Permitting: More summerlike conditions arriving next week

An evening of scattered storms across the Cape Fear region will give way to slightly cooler, much drier weather this weekend.

Temperatures will drop from the muggy low 90s to mid-80s and dew points in the low 50s. We'll have plenty of sunshine over the weekend before things start warming up again next week.

Here's the setup

A cooler frontal boundary will sag into North Carolina on Thursday evening, pushing through the Cape Fear region early Friday. In its wake, cooler air will settle over the Carolinas all weekend. A more southerly flow returns early next week, pushing temperatures back above 90 degrees.

Scattered storms, some strong, will cross the Cape Fear region.

Fayetteville could see some gusty storms Thursday night as the front approaches. Rain totals and storm strength will vary, but afternoon heating will provide potential energy for some strong storms.

By Friday morning, winds will swing around to the west and northwest. The region will enjoy sunny skies, dropping dew points and highs in the mid-80s. Overnight lows will slip into the mid- to upper 60s.

The weekend

Short and sweet — it will be mild and dry. Saturday and Sunday should see highs in the mid-80s, lows in the mid-60s and occasional scattered clouds. By Sunday evening, there's a chance of scattered showers returning as a passing energy packet arrives. For now, however, any widespread activity looks unlikely.

Weekend temperatures will be a bit cooler.

Down the road

Mild conditions should linger into early next week. After that, a strong trough to our west will push warmer air into the Carolinas. Look for the low 90s to return by mid-week. If this pattern holds, the region will begin seeing the sort of weather we usually see in summer.

Have a great weekend!

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Weather Permitting: Fayetteville NC forecast for coming weekend