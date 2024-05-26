Weather outlook for tonight brings chance for severe weather in the Four States

KSNF/KODE — Saturday night brought the area some intense storms, but there’s still a chance for severe weather going into tonight.

There is a tornado watch in effect for much of the Four State area, with Jasper County’s expiring at 9:00 p.m. tonight. Storms continue to develop. Some of the stronger storms will be capable of damaging wind and strong tornadoes.

Although the most severe impact of these systems is to the east of us, the risk for danger is still possible — with the majority of our viewing area in the path of tonight’s system.

