What will the weather be for Oregon's spring break? Here's the forecast

The nicest weather of the year is going away while cool and wet weather returns just in time for Oregon’s spring break.

In a wet blanket forecast, the high pressure ridge that kept Oregon dry and sunny will gradually break down late this week, ushering in cool and wet conditions for the weekend and next week.

“We’ve got a little drizzle late this week, and then a pretty big pattern shift by the weekend,” National Weather Service meteorologist David Bishop said. “What that means is increased clouds, cooler temps and precipitation.”

It also means mountain snow at Cascade Pass levels. Bishop said 2-4 inches of snow could fall at pass levels over the weekend, and next week could see multiple days with a few inches of snow largely above 3,500 feet.

“It’s hard to know this far out, but if the pattern holds, we can’t rule out a couple of inches each day for those higher elevations,” Bishop said. “It could change, but right now we’re not seeing any major winter storms, but we may we some snow on the road surfaces. The ground is still pretty warm so not sure how much snow will stick to the roads, but it’s something people should be prepared for (if they are driving over the Cascades).”

No snow should impact the drive from the Willamette Valley to the Oregon Coast, however.

At this point, there’s little sign of sunny weather over spring break. All the longer-term forecasts were predicting cooler and wetter than normal weather.

Upside for ski areas in Oregon?

The upside of the cool weather is that Oregon's ski areas should get a fresh shot of snow, meaning that conditions should be pretty good in the mountains. All of Oregon's ski areas remain open for spring break, and plenty of sno-parks for sledding, snowshoeing, snowmobiling or cross-country skiing are also open.

