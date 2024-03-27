What will the weather be like for Opening Day? See Cincinnati forecast here.

Dry conditions will continue on Thursday, Opening Day, when the Cincinnati Reds take on the Washinton Nationals at Great American Ball Park.

What's in the weather forecast for Opening Day?

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, expect some clouds and cooler temperatures Wednesday ahead of the Cincinnati Reds' first game of the 2024 MLB season on Thursday. Temperatures will be 3 to 7 degrees below normal, with highs ranging from the mid- to upper 40s northwest to the mid to upper 50s southeast.

Clear skies and light winds will occur on Wednesday evening. Temperatures will fall below freezing across most locations. Lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Dry conditions will continue on Thursday, Opening Day. Temperatures will also warm slightly, with highs ranging from near 50 degrees north to the upper 50s south.

A warm front will develop across Indiana and Ohio on Friday into Saturday. While a few isolated showers on Friday can't be ruled out, the next chance of showers and thunderstorms will likely occur on Saturday.

Drier and cooler today. The next chance for rain arrives late this week with chances continuing through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/ZJrgfQjtNT — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 27, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Wednesday: It will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 54. The wind will be west at 5 to 11 mph.

Mostly clear at night, with a low of around 31. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday (Reds Opening Day): Sunny, with a high near 58. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Mostly clear at night, with a low of around 38. Southwest wind of around 7 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday (Easter): There is a chance of showers after 2 p.m. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 69. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Showers. High near 69. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What's the weather for Opening Day in Cincinnati? See forecast here.