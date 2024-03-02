WEATHER NOW: Warm, sunny weekend in store before a cooler, wet week begins

NEXT 24 HOURS:

CURRENT WEATHER ALERTS:

This graphic automatically updates with the latest weather alerts. Learn more about alerts in your local county/area by clicking here.

LOCAL FORECAST AHEAD:

After a foggy and cloudy start to the day for some of us, we should all be on the way to a sunny afternoon and high temperatures in the 60s! It will be a beautiful late winter day to enjoy outside!

Once we take care of the clouds this morning, we should see 2 straight days of almost pure sunshine. Temperatures will be very comfortable, and we could be into the 70s by Sunday Afternoon.

The only thing that prevents this weekend from being a perfect one is the wind. Gusts could top out around 40 mph Sunday and 35 mph gusts could continue into Monday.

However, that wind will be a big reason why we will see 70s for highs both Sunday and Monday. Eventually, a cold front sweeps through and resets our temperatures, but we will still be at least in the 50s for the 1st half of the month.

We will remain quiet over the next few days in the precipitation department. When Monday rolls around however, we will see another system approach the area. This one will be a slow-mover, and showers plus a few storms could be possible both Monday and Tuesday before the cold front completely moves through the area. An additional round of showers is possible by next weekend as well.

A few storms are possible with this Monday/Tuesday rain chance, but these look to remain mild and shouldn’t cause many issues, if any.

Up to about 1/2 of an inch of rain is possible by the end of the upcoming week.

Don’t forget to download the WCIA 3 Weather App for updates anytime, anywhere.

7 DAY FORECAST:

Here is your 7 day forecast updated several times a day. You also can see the 7 day forecast and more on the WCIA 3 Weather App and on the WCIA 3 Weather Map Room.

DROUGHT MONITOR:

See the latest drought monitor showing drought conditions in Central Illinois below. The drought monitor is released every Thursday morning and includes rainfall amounts from the Tuesday to Tuesday 7 day window immediately before the drought monitor is released.

LONG-TERM FORECAST:

Here are the latest extended outlooks for the 8-14 day temperature and precipitation outlooks. These outlooks are issued daily and provide insight into the confidence in seeing temperatures and precipitation above or below normal beyond our 7 day forecast.

Download the WCIA 3 Weather App for iOS

Download the WCIA 3 Weather App for Android

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.