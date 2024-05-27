Weather NJ: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Ocean, Monmouth counties

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ocean and Monmouth counties until 9 p.m. Monday night. This watch signifies that weather conditions are ripe for powerful storms to develop, potentially producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.

It's crucial to stay weather-aware throughout this afternoon and evening. Here's what you can expect:

Scattered thunderstorms: Be prepared for rain and potential lightning strikes.

Risk of severe storms: While not guaranteed, some thunderstorms could pack a punch with damaging winds and large hail.

Here's what to do:

Be prepared to take shelter: If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for your area, find a safe and sturdy building to stay in. Avoid basements during heavy rain and seek shelter away from windows.

Have a plan: Discuss a severe weather plan with your family, including where to go for shelter and how to communicate with each other if needed.

