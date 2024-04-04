Weather NJ: Road closures, power outages and rainfall totals

In the aftermath of Wednesday's storm, a number of roads and parks are closed due to flooding, and power outages persist.

Nearly four inches of rain fell across some areas of Monmouth and Ocean counties in the last 72 hours, with Matawan and the Pinewald section of Berkeley being the hardest hit in their respective counties, according to the National Weather Service.

According to Jersey Central Power and Light, Monmouth County has a little over 6,500 customers still being affected by outages, and just 17 in Ocean County. Over 15,000 customers are without power statewide.

Here's a list of road and other closures Thursday morning:

Holmdel

Line Road is closed from the intersection of Van Brackle Road to Wigwam Lane with live powerlines down in the roadway.

Signage along Rt. 37 warns drivers of bad conditions in the area. Rain falls throughout the Jersey Shore area with a risk of flooding for the region. Toms River, NJ Saturday, March 23, 2024

Hillcrest Road is closed from Hillcrest Court to Holmdel Road with a telephone pole and live wires down in the roadway.

Toms River

Avoid downtown area if possible due to flooding, specifically Irons Street, Herflicker Boulevard and Adafre Avenue are impassable. Police are in the area re-directing traffic.

Cattus Island County Park is closed due to flooding on the trails.

West Long Branch

Route 36 is closed in both directions between Monmouth Road (Route 71) and Route 35.

Fair Haven

Kemp Avenue between Ridge Road and Hillcrest Road is closed due to a large tree that fell during the storm. Several wires are down, too.

Long Beach Township

Due to flooding, 32nd Street to 100th Street are closed. Utilize Ocean Boulevard instead.

