Weather NJ: Rainy, cloudy and breezy days ahead this week

The first week of April will start on a rainy note. Low atmospheric pressure is set to bring an unsettled week, says the National Weather Service Mount Holly's office.

Most of the week is expected to be cloudy, rainy and breezy. Intermittent rain will cool down temperatures, likely until Friday, when sunny skies are expected to return.

While the rainfall is not expected to be significant, there are chances for minor coastal flooding on Monday, the NWS said in an advisory.

Asbury Park NJ weather

... and Monmouth County region

Monday: Rain likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday night: Rain likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Rainy and breezy with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday night: Rain likely. Cloudy and breezy with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Breezy and rain likely before 2 p.m., then showers likely after that. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday night: Breezy and showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Breezy and mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. The high should be near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday night: Breezy and partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday: Breezy and mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Toms River NJ weather

... and Ocean County region

Monday: Rain, mainly before 2 p.m. High near 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday night: Cloudy and rain likely, mainly after 2 a.m. The low should be around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Rainy with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday night: Rain likely with cloudy skies and a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with chance of rain before 2 p.m., then showers likely after that. The high should be near 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. The low should be around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Breezy and mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. The high should be near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday night: Breezy and partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Source: National Weather Service, Mount Holly

