Weather NJ: Cloudy skies, rain, cooler nights ahead for Jersey Shore

This week is shaping up to be a bit of a washout, with showers and clouds dominating the forecast.

Here's a detailed look at what to expect in Eastern Monmouth County and Ocean County:

Brick weather

... and Eastern Monmouth County

Monday and Tuesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching around 54 degrees on both days. Bundle up at night with lows dipping down to 43 degrees.

Wednesday: The chance of showers increases, reaching 50% by the afternoon. Highs climb slightly to 56 degrees but prepare for a cloudy day overall. The evening brings even greater chances (60%) of showers, with lows remaining around 44 degrees.

Thursday: Showers are likely throughout the day, with a 60% chance of precipitation. Highs will hover around 54 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Power outage? Here's where New Jersey residents can get updates when the lights go out

Weather in Toms River

... and Ocean County

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies will greet you, with a high near 56 degrees. Don't forget a light jacket, as it cools down to around 42 degrees at night.

Tuesday: Clouds will dominate the sky, with a high of 55 degrees. Tuesday night remains mostly cloudy, with a low of 43 degrees.

Wednesday: There's a 50% chance of showers, so pack an umbrella just in case! It will be cloudy with a high of 57 degrees. The chance of rain increases to 60% in the evening, with lows dipping to 44 degrees.

Thursday: Showers are likely throughout the day, with a 60% chance of precipitation. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a high of 55 degrees.

▶ Here's how you can set up severe weather, tornado warnings on your phone

Remember, even with the chance of rain, spring isn't far off! So pack your umbrella for potential showers, and get ready to welcome the beautiful blooms that often follow.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: What's the weather? Clouds, showers this week at Jersey Shore