What will the weather be like on Mother's Day weekend? Check Cincinnati forecast here

More rain and storms will move through the Cincinnati region on Friday and Saturday before dry weather returns on Sunday, Mother's Day.

According to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, showers will occur early Friday morning but pass east of the area toward daybreak. The day will be cooler, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

A band of showers, possibly with some embedded thunder, may occur on Saturday. Expect to see an improvement in cloud coverage once this system passes. But still, some additional isolated to scattered showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out on Saturday afternoon, generally in central Ohio, where it will be a bit unstable due to the juxtaposition of cooler temperatures and surface heating.

Some warming will occur on Saturday, with highs in the mid-60s to lower 70s.

Dry weather will return Saturday night into Sunday. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach the low and mid-70s.

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Friday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 68. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers, mainly before 10 a.m. High near 71. West wind 9 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday (Mother's Day): Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low of around 53.

Monday: There is a chance of showers after 2 p.m. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Showers, with thunderstorms, also possible after 2 p.m. High near 75. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: There is a chance of showers. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 77. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: There is a chance of showers. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 81. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: Rain, storms to start; then dry, warm temps for Mother's Day