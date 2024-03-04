Weather in Mississippi could be severe Monday afternoon, Tuesday morning

Harold Gater, Mississippi Clarion Ledger

Isolated severe storms will be possible Monday afternoon and evening, and again Tuesday morning across portions of Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service for Jackson.

Quarter size hail will be the primary concern with storms with damaging wind gusts possible.

