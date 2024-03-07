Weather in Mississippi could produce hail, tornadoes

Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday, according to the National weather Service for Jackson, Mississippi.

Severe storms could last from Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning, according to Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. Storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, and tornadoes.

Safety tips

Know your safe place

Have multiple ways to get weather alerts

Review your plan of action with your family

