Weather for Memorial Day Weekend in NYC set to be ‘kind of a mixed review’

Memorial Day Weekend in New York City will be mostly dry, with the possibility of a shower or two but not enough rain to muck up outdoor events, meteorologists told the Daily News.

Parades, barbecues and more are likely to see enough sun to get by.

“It looks like most of the time that Memorial Day weekend will be dry, but we do have a couple of weak disturbances peeking through,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jay Engle.

“Sunday we’re going mostly sunny right now, so Sunday looks pretty decent. Sunday night into Memorial Day we’ll have a chance of showers, with more clouds on the Monday.”

Accuweather senior meteorologist Bob Larson had a similar assessment.

“Basically the story over the span of the three-day weekend is kind of a mixed review in terms of how the weather will turn out — not all good, not all bad,” he said. “Of the three, Sunday stands the best chance of being pleasant.”

Both Engle and Larson ranked Sunday as the best for outdoor activities, Saturday second-best and Memorial Day itself third, with Larson giving the weekend overall a “B-minus.”

Leading into the weekend, seasonal temperatures will feel more like summer as the mercury pushes toward 80 degrees Farenheit in New York City, Engle said. Temps could be as much as 15 degrees cooler the farther east one goes on Long Island, especially near the water, he added.

Overall, the farther south along the Jersey Shore one goes, the more likely it is to rain, Larson noted.

While the vagaries of weather mean this prediction could change, it would be in terms of the timing of those watery systems rather than whether they intrude at all.

“Sometimes 48 to 72 hours from now it could look different than what it looks like now,” Larson noted. “We might get the general scenario right, but the timing of each system could alter the forecast.”