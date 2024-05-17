Weather is looking pretty near-perfect across the Beehive State

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve Utah! Today’s weather across the entire state will be as close to perfect as it gets!

High pressure will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as daytime highs range about 5-10 degrees above average. For most outside of the high country we’ll see 70s and 80s while places like Park City see 60s while St. George gets low 90s. Tonight will be quiet and cool with lows set to drop back into the 40s and 50s which is almost identical to recent nights.

As we close out the workweek, we’ll build off of the weather we get today. Temperatures will run a little warmer than this afternoon with most seeing highs about 3-5 degrees warmer. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but tomorrow will bring at least a chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms. If we see any wet weather tomorrow, showers and storms will favor the high country near the I-70 corridor.

Over the weekend temperatures will run slightly cooler but will still run about 5-10 degrees above average. We’ll see a few more clouds with only a slight chance of showers on Saturday. By the end of the weekend into early next week, we’ll see some bigger changes. This is thanks to system dropping in from the northwest. Sunday will bring a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms while Monday likely brings a better chance as a cold front drops in. Temperatures will likely run a little below average, however, for this time of year below average temperatures won’t be too cold.

By the middle of the week temperatures will return to near/slightly above seasonal norms before we potentially become a bit unsettled to end next week. We’ll continue to monitor the latest developments and keep you up to date on our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!

