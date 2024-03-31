What will the weather look like in Pensacola during the April solar eclipse?

Wondering how the weather will hold up in Pensacola for the 2024 total solar eclipse? Early forecasts suggest the Florida Panhandle will have better luck than much of the eastern half of the U.S.

The April eclipse will cast its umbra across just over a dozen states as it stretches from Texas to Maine on April 8. The number of people who will see the eclipse is part of what makes this particular event so special, but the forecast from the Climate Prediction Center says there will widespread cloudiness and rain.

AccuWeather meteorologist John Feerick iterated those claims to USA Today in an interview, predicting “lots of clouds” from eastern Texas up through the Ohio Valley.

However, it’s still a bit early to forecast exact daily weather conditions just yet.

Meanwhile, AccuWeather’s forecast for the Pensacola area on April 8 shows relatively clear skies for now.

The high on April 8 is expected to reach 75 degrees with a 1% chance of precipitation and cloud coverage hovering around 25%.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies gathered and reviewed historical averages to predict cloud conditions during the eclipse.

Together, the two groups predict that most of Pensacola will have a 64% chance of clear skies while areas to the west of Pensacola, like Perdido Key and Naval Air Station Pensacola, are sitting just around 50%.

What will the 2024 solar eclipse look like in Pensacola?

Solar eclipse 2024 interactive map

You can use this interactive map to get an exact time of when. Use your finger or mouse to navigate the map. You can pinch-to-zoom or use the "plus" and "minus" buttons on the top left.

Clicking or tapping onto one of the orange dots will bring up a location where you can read more about the timing and duration of the eclipse.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: 2024 eclipse weather forecast for Pensacola