The Latest: NASA: New Orleans facility closed after tornado

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on severe weather on the Gulf Coast (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

NASA says its Michoud (MEE-shoo) Assembly Facility in eastern New Orleans remains closed while security and emergency operations crews assess damage from Tuesday's tornado.

A news release says there's some electrical damage to a substation at the building where major hardware is welded for a rocket designed to explore deep space.

NASA notes that the most recently welded Space Launch System part had been moved out of that building last week.

The statement says about 40 percent to 50 percent of the facility's buildings were damaged, and four or five buildings have severe damage.

It says Wednesday's work concentrated on finishing damage assessments and restoring power to buildings in the best condition. It says those include the main NASA administration building, boiler house and U.S. Coast Guard facilities.

5 p.m.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a small tornado touched ground just outside New Orleans, making at least five that hit Louisiana on Tuesday.

A storm report says an EF0 tornado hit Jefferson, about 5 miles west of New Orleans in Jefferson Parish. It says that tornado knocked down big branches and did minor roof damage, with estimated winds around 80 mph.

It left a mile-long path, with a maximum width of 25 yards.

The one that hit New Orleans had 140-mph winds and left a track a half-mile wide and about 2 miles long.

4:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service says Tuesday's tornado was the first EF-3 twister ever to hit New Orleans.

Ken Graham, meteorologist-in-charge of the local weather service office, says it had winds about 140 mph.

He says other EF-3 tornadoes have hit southeastern Louisiana. They include two on Feb. 25, 2016, in Convent, about 45 miles west of New Orleans.

4:15 p.m.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says he has not spoken with President Trump about getting a federal disaster declaration for New Orleans, but Trump's office called his on Tuesday, the day an EF-3 tornado hit the city.

Landrieu says city officials think the damage is severe enough for a federal disaster declaration. That would open the way for federal money to help people and public agencies, and for cleanup money.

Landrieu told a news conference that a preliminary assessment indicates that about 300 buildings were destroyed and another 640 seriously damaged.

He says the storm's path was two miles long and a half-mile wide. Landrieu says search and rescue crews checked more than 5,100 buildings to be sure nobody was inside and in danger, and then checked them all again, to be sure.

4 p.m.

The president of a parish north of New Orleans has declared a parish-wide disaster in response to the tornado that hit Tuesday.

A news release from St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister asks any homeowner, business, church or school with damage to report it to the parish.

He says the disaster declaration is "a procedural process" that lets the local government better coordinate resources for public safety and recovery.

St. Tammany Parish was among seven hit by tornadoes Tuesday. The National Weather Service says at least four tornadoes hit Louisiana, and there may have been more.

3:30 p.m.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says a tornado that hit New Orleans injured about three dozen people and damaged about 300 properties along a 2- to 2 1/2-mile path.

He says in a news release that two people remain hospitalized but the rest have been treated and released.

Landrieu says 78 people spent Tuesday night in a shelter.

The news release says 10,400 Entergy customers lost power but it has been restored to about 6,700 customers. Entergy says it could be several days before everyone has power.

1 p.m.

A woman who lives in eastern New Orleans credits God and her best friend for her survival as a tornado struck her house.

Rocqueisha (rock-EE-shuh) Williams says she was sitting on her bed and it wasn't even raining outside when the friend called her Tuesday, warning that a tornado was in her neighborhood.

While hauling a mattress into the bathroom to hunker down, she looked out her front window at a world gone grey, shot through with turquoise lightning.

When the storm passed, she found all her bedrooms damaged and her bed covered with glass. She ran to a nearby school and found it damaged, but her two sons there were safe. Her other two children also were safe at other schools.