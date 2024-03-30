What will the weather be like in Kentucky, Indiana the day of the eclipse? What NWS says

What will the weather be like on the April 8 solar eclipse? According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, it is still too soon to tell, but based on current models, meteorologists are noticing that we could see some cloud cover.

Will it be cloudy over Kentucky on the day of the eclipse?

The NWS office in Paducah has put together a climatology page to compare what weather conditions have looked like on April 8 in the afternoon over the last ten years.

Based on the report, historically there is the potential for cloud cover on the day of the eclipse, but it is important to know that there is plenty of time for the forecast to change.

If you're traveling to Indiana to watch the eclipse, here's what we know

If you plan to travel to Southern Indiana or Indianapolis, there is also a chance for cloud cover there on the day of the eclipse.

"The forecast can change rather quickly, especially when it comes to cloud cover, and pay attention to more than just cloud cover," Aaron Updike, meteorologist at NWS Indianapolis told IndyStar. "We have other hazards that could happen at this time of year."

It is important to note that cloud cover is what Updike calls a "finicky forecast" since so many factors can lead to cloud cover. Meteorologists won't know the most accurate forecast of what conditions will be like the day of the eclipse until a couple days out.

"If you're going to be traveling make sure you're staying up to date, not just essentially Indiana, but wherever you plan on going for the eclipse as well," Updike said.

Updike also mentioned to be mindful of the expected heavy traffic the day of the eclipse.

How can I check the weather for the eclipse?

Meteorologists recommend checking anywhere from two to five days ahead of the eclipse to get the most accurate forecast.

"If there's going to be any clouds in the area, it's going to be tough to know if it's specifically going to be over Indiana or not until the one-to-two days in advance," Updike said.

If you're looking for a preview of what the eclipse will look like where you live, check our eclipse zip code tool.

