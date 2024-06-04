Weather keeps pilots away from annual Branch County Memorial Airport Fly-In

Flying club and airport board members Don Reed and John VanDam cooked pancakes on the griddle for the fundraiser.

BRANCH COUNTY — Cloud ceilings of 200 to 500 feet kept all but a few Michigan pilots from the 79th Branch County Memorial Airport Fly-In Sunday.

A car show, boat, and power sports displays helped draw a crowd from the community of around 500 to the pancake breakfast, about half the usual number.

The Aviation Club of Branch County holds the event to raise scholarship funds.

Annually local students receive money to pursue careers in aviation, many at Western Michigan University.

Elite Air Service, the fixed base operator, hosts the pancake breakfast in its hanger.

Some pilots did fly with the cloud ceiling lifting to 500 feet by mid-morning.

Volunteers cooked pancakes provided by Star of the West Mill in Quincy. Clemens Pork Group provided sausage patties, while Culligan of Coldwater provided water.

The cloudy weather canceled flights around the area for visitors to take to learn about flying.

Some pilots and friends who could not fly still drove to Coldwater for the event.

