Weather service issues tornado watch for large part of Kansas, including Wichita

A tornado watch was issued through 7 p.m. Saturday for a large swath of Kansas, including Wichita. More severe weather now is anticipated than what was previously forecast.

The National Weather Service in Wichita issued the tornado watch just before noon. The area under the tornado watch includes about 40% of Kansas’ 105 counties, starting from Comanche County in the southwest portion and going at an angle to the northeast that touches Brown County.

Additionally, an upgraded forecast just after noon Saturday showed Wichita now in an area that has a higher risk of severe weather, which includes southeast Kansas.

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will impact the region now through early tonight. Some of the storms will be severe, capable of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes! Review your safety plan. #kswx pic.twitter.com/jwd2yhsY7i — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) April 27, 2024

Baseball-sized hail, 75 mph wind gusts, heavy rains and a “few tornadoes possible,” the NWS in Wichita said.

In Wichita, thunderstorms and rain have the highest chances starting around 7 p.m. and going through the early morning hours.

A tornado watch means the weather is favorable of producing tornadoes. A tornado warning means tornadoes are expected and you should seek shelter.

To see current radar of Wichita and the surrounding area, head to this National Weather Service webpage: https://radar.weather.gov/station/kict/standard

