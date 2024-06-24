Weather Service issues excessive heat warning for Fort Smith as heat index tops 110

An excessive heat warning, the first of the summer, has been issued for Fort Smith and the Arkansas River Valley.

The warning was issued for noon Monday, June 24 to 9 p.m., the National Weather Service reported.

Dangerously hot conditions with a heat index of up to 110 are expected.

A heat advisory is also in place.

The warning and advisory are for Sequoyah and Leflore counties in eastern Oklahoma and Sebastian and Crawford counties in Arkansas.

An excessive heat warning is issued when temperatures feel like 110 degrees and a heat advisory is issued when it feels like 105 degrees, the weather service reports.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity creates “a dangerous situation in which heat-related illnesses are more likely.

The weather service advises people to take extra precautions, avoid working outdoors between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and drink plenty of liquids while wearing light clothing.

“Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” the weather service reports.

“Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Also, to reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments," the weather service reports. "Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency and people should call 911, according to the weather service.

The homeless in Fort Smith are also a concern, and city shelters need water.

The shelters are located at the following addresses:

River View Hope campus is located at 301 S. E St., phone 479-668-4764;

The Salvation Army is located at 301 N. 6th St., phone 479-783-6145;

Next Step Homeless Services is 123 N. 6th St. Suite 200, phone 479-782-5433;

The Community Rescue Mission, 310 N. F St., 479-782-1443.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: NWS issues excessive heat warning for Fort Smith, heat index tops 110