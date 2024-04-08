Will weather impact the Eclipse on Monday? Unfortunately it just might

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The big day is finally here, the total solar eclipse. However, here in Southern Colorado it will only be a partial solar eclipse.

The region lucked out back in 2017 when most of Colorado saw about 90% totality. If you wanted to see 100% totality in 2017, you only had to travel a few hours north.

This time around, the path of totality is much further away. Cities that will be close to the path of totality include Dallas Texas, St. Louis Missouri, and Dayton Ohio. The surrounding area across the United States will still see a part of the eclipse – a partial solar eclipse.

Here’s what you need to know about the eclipse here in Southern Colorado:

The event will begin around 11:30 a.m.

The eclipse will peak in CO Springs around 12:40 p.m.

The event will end at 1:53 p.m.

At NO point will it be safe to look at the eclipse without proper eyeware

Total duration will be almost two and half hours

Max coverage will be 68%

It’s important to note that times and max coverage will fluctuate depending on where exactly you are in Southern Colorado. The stats listed above are specific for the Colorado Springs area.

As far as the weather goes, it doesn’t look fantastic, especially for the southern half of the viewing area. Even during the morning hours cloud cover will start to build in quickly.

With that being said, the cloud cover may be a mixture of low level and upper level clouds. The higher based cirrus clouds will be a bit easier to view the event through.

By the time the partial eclipse starts, models are really starting to ramp up cloud cover. The hope is that enough sunshine will be able to squeak through just before the peak. With that being said, even if the clouds ruin the fun it’ll still be interesting to be outside and experience the change.

Important note: it is also NOT safe to look at the eclipse directly even if heavy cloud cover is present.

By the end of the event and on into the early evening hours, unsettled weather looks to move into Southern Colorado. A light rain/snow mix will be possible at the lower elevations and a bit more likely for the higher terrain. Impacts are expected to be minimal this time around.

For temperatures on Mon. (4/8), we will be just a touch below average for this time of year. Some cooler air will keep a lot of us in the 40’s and 50’s. Viewers in the eastern plains will see temperatures in the 60’s.

During the eclipse be on the lookout for some interesting behavior from animals and insects. Temperatures might even drop a little bit too!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.