Weather in Houston today: Coastal flooding likely with incoming Tropical Storm Alberto

Houston - Residents along the Gulf Coast are preparing for potential impacts from an evolving weather system designated "Potential Tropical Cyclone #1," which meteorologists predict will develop into Tropical Storm Alberto later today. The system is expected to bring significant rainfall and coastal flooding to the region, particularly areas south of I-10.

Heavy rain is forecasted to commence tonight and persist through tomorrow, prompting concerns of localized flooding in low-lying areas. A Flood Watch will be in effect starting at 7 PM this evening, remaining active throughout the day tomorrow.

In addition to heavy rainfall, coastal regions are bracing for gusty winds that could lead to coastal flooding along beaches and low-lying roads bordering Galveston Bay. Authorities advise residents to exercise caution and avoid swimming in the Gulf due to hazardous conditions.

Preparations for potential flooding and storm impacts are underway across communities in the projected path of Tropical Storm Alberto.

Residents are advised to stay tuned to local authorities for further updates and to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this weather event.

