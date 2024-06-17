Weather in Houston: Potential Tropical Cyclone #1 forms in Southwest Gulf of Mexico | Latest forecast here

Houston - An area of low pressure currently situated in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has become Potential Tropical Cyclone #1 and could become a tropical depression or even a tropical storm in the next couple of days.

As of the 4 p.m. update on Monday afternoon, the Potential Tropical Cyclone #1 has 40 mile per hour winds and is moving north-northwest at seven miles per hour.

Residents of Houston should prepare for periods of heavy rain starting on Monday, with rainfall expected to intensify late Tuesday and continue through Wednesday.

A coastal flood watch is in effect for Gulf-facing beaches from Matagorda Peninsula to Bolivar Peninsula, with significant flooding possible from Monday night through late Wednesday night.

Given the anticipated substantial rainfall, a flood watch has been issued for the area heading into Tuesday and Wednesday. Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period of potentially severe weather.

The presence of tropical moisture can result in heavier-than-normal rain and the occasional waterspout near the coastline. The flash flood risk for Monday includes Houston and Galveston, with a slight chance (two out of four) of flooding.

The flash flood threat is expected to increase on Tuesday, with a significant chance of heavy thunderstorms. The heaviest activity is anticipated to be south of Houston, particularly around Corpus Christi, which faces a high risk of flooding.

Meteorologists predict that the region could receive between five to ten inches of rain, with slightly lower amounts expected north of Houston.

Stay tuned to local weather updates and heed any warnings from authorities as the situation develops.