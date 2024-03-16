As weather heats up, pay attention to beach flags. Your life depends on it. | Guestview

As I gear up for my final spring break as the executive director of the Santa Rosa Island Authority (SRIA), I find myself reflecting on the remarkable journey we've had in shaping Pensacola Beach as a premier Florida destination for families and students alike.

Spring breakers have been coming to our pristine white-sand beaches in increasing numbers for years. That’s a good thing. We encourage tourism because it’s a huge component of our economy.

Over the past five years, our Spring Break Safety Campaign, in collaboration with the Escambia Sheriff’s Office (ESO) and Escambia County Public Safety, has successfully maintained Pensacola Beach as a family-friendly destination. We take pride in the fact that most visitors seem to naturally respect and appreciate the peaceful, natural, and inviting environment we offer.

As we enter this season, which traditionally draws a younger crowd, it's essential to ensure that residents and visitors can coexist harmoniously. The SRIA, ESO, and Public Safety are once again partnering to emphasize crucial rules for a safe and enjoyable Pensacola Beach experience:

Know the Flag Colors:

Green = Low hazard

Yellow = Medium hazard

Red = High hazard, no swimming

Double Red = WATER IS CLOSED

Purple = Dangerous marine life

Know the Rules:

Adult beverages are allowed on the beach, but glass containers, underage drinking, and public drunkenness are not tolerated. Laws governing illegal drugs and driving under the influence will be strictly enforced.

Respect Your Neighbors:

Be mindful of noise levels and respect fellow island residents to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

Leave Only Your Footprints Behind:

Fires are prohibited on the beach, glass is prohibited, and all beach gear and trash must be removed upon leaving.

We rely on your cooperation to uphold these beach rules to maintain the safety and pleasant environment of our beach. Should you witness any illegal or inappropriate activities, please contact the ESO Pensacola Beach station immediately at 850-436-9620.

For additional important numbers, please visit visitpensacolabeach.com/numbers-to-know/.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Pensacola Beach residents and the broader Escambia County community for their unwavering support over the past three years in my time as executive director.

Let's work together, once again, to ensure that Spring Break 2024 at Pensacola Beach remains pristine, safe and enjoyable for everyone. Thank you.

Leigh Davis is executive director of Santa Rosa Island Authority.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Beach flags show water safety what do colors mean