Weather in Gulf of Mexico could develop into tropical system, forecasters say

It has been a slow start to hurricane season this year.

But a patch of rough weather expected to bring up to 8 inches of rain to Tampa Bay and up to 20 inches to South Florida this week could change that, forecasters say.

Meteorologists with the National Hurricane Center are watching the area of low pressure currently hanging over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. They give it the slimmest odds of tropical formation after it slides northeast toward Florida.

There is a near-zero chance of formation in the next two days, but forecasters predict 20% odds of development over the coming week after it moves over Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean.

“Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is expected across portions of Florida during the next few days,” according to the hurricane center.

Some good news: There isn’t a risk of organization until after the system has passed over Florida, said Ross Giarratana, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay office. By then, the patch of disturbed weather will be headed up the Atlantic Ocean, and formation poses more of a threat to the Southeast U.S.

“As far as any tropical development, we’re not really expecting that to be a concern here in Florida,” Giarratana said.

He said Floridians on the west coast should be more concerned by heavy rains, while those on the east coast may see raucous waves along beaches.

“Even if it did develop into something, chances are somewhat favorable that it should hopefully move away from the U.S. by the weekend,” Giarratana said.