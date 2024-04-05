What weather should Fort Myers, Lee County expect for April 8 eclipse viewing?

What will the weather be like in Southwest Florida for the April 8 eclipse?

Forecasters say to expect a summery day for your eclipse viewing.

The National Weather Service is calling for highs in the mid-80s Monday with overall good viewing conditions for the eclipse in the Fort Myers area.

"At this point there's nothing to suggest rain or anything that's particularly concerning," Austen Flannery, a meteorologist with the NWS in Ruskin, which covers the Fort Myers-Lee County area, said earlier this week. "It will be a little warm but there won't be anything regarding bad weather for viewing."

Flannery said the temperatures will be slightly above average with a high around 86 degrees, and that most people in the Fort Myers area will get a good view of the astronomical phenomena.

Eclipse viewing day forecast shows sunny skies

As of Thursday night, the weather service was showing a sunny forecast for the Fort Myers area, but there might be a breeze.

"East southeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph," the NWS website said.

Flannery said Southwest Florida is starting to shift from drier winter conditions to warmer, more humid days.

Will there be total darkness in Southwest Florida?

While Southwest Florida won't be cast in total darkness, the area will experience a partial eclipse for about 2 hours and 30 minutes on April 8; 52% of the sun will be obscured by the moon at the peak.

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:43 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 2:59 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 52.3%

Kim Luciani contributed to this report

