What is the weather forecast for Monday's solar eclipse in Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield?

The National Weather Service is predicting cloudy conditions across most of the country during the solar eclipse April 8, 2024.

Millions of people will be looking to the sky Monday afternoon as the moon passes between the earth and the sun, but what they will be able to see entirely depends on the weather conditions.

In central Wisconsin, the solar eclipse will start at about 12:53 p.m. Monday, reach its maximum overlap at 2:07 p.m. and end at about 3:20 p.m. in the area.

What is Monday's weather forecast in central Wisconsin?

As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service is predicting mostly cloudy conditions during Monday’s solar eclipse in central Wisconsin.

Specifically in Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point, Marshfield and Wausau, the National Weather Service is predicting a chance of showers Monday, partly sunny conditions and highs in the mid- to upper-50s.

Will solar eclipse events be canceled if it's cloudy?

There are several viewing parties scheduled Monday afternoon throughout central Wisconsin. While many are outdoor events with eclipse glasses and filtered telescopes available for the public to gather and watch, many events are also planning to feature the NASA livestream showing the eclipse, as well. NASA will broadcast video of the solar eclipse at multiple locations along the path of totality. Check your local library or other event host for updates on event plans.

What if it's sunny?

If the clouds do part in time for the solar eclipse, you'll need to take some additional safety measures to watch. Multiple companies are selling solar eclipse glasses, and several local libraries will have them available for guests to watch safely. Some events will also have telescopes with special filters to be able to watch the sun directly.

There are other tricks to be able to safely view the solar eclipse without specialized equipment. Some people use a colander to watch the eclipse through the shadows projected through the holes onto the ground. You can also build a pinhole projector out of a cereal box, using paper and aluminum foil. With the pinhole projector, you can turn away from the sun and watch the eclipse through the pinhole, projecting into the inside of the cereal box.

