Weather forecast: You might want to rethink your trip to Upstate NY to view solar eclipse

We're almost there.

In just two days, the solar eclipse finally arrives in New York. Are you planning on heading to Upstate New York to view the total eclipse? You might want to rethink your plan after reading the forecasts and go with a view of the partial eclipse instead.

Meteorologists continue to refine their forecasts for the total solar eclipse, and now have a pretty good idea of where the spectacle will be most (and least) visible. Based on those forecasts it looks like the New York City area and Hudson Valley will be treated to clear skies.

Here are the latest forecasts:

Where will the solar eclipse be visible?

Federal forecasters said Saturday afternoon that the best chances for clear viewing of the total eclipse are in northern New England. There is also a possibility of clear viewing from northern Arkansas to central Indiana, the National Weather Service said, "but this is the area of greatest uncertainty due to potential high clouds."

For the Hudson Valley and NYC in the partial eclipse zone, Monday should see sunny and clear skies, according to the National Weather Service. The temperatures are expected to be a warm 61 degrees, almost feeling like the beginning of summer, which are practically perfect conditions for eclipse viewing.

Sunday and Monday look partly sunny and warm. Friday and Saturday's high temperatures could reach 48 degrees, with low temperatures expected to drop to 38 degrees.

"Cities like Los Angeles, El Paso, New York City, Boston and Raleigh should all have nice views of the eclipse from start to finish," according to AccuWeather lead long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok said.

What will the forecast be in Western and Northern New York?

Unfortunately for folks in the path of totality, clouds may impede viewing "from Texas into southern Arkansas, and across Ohio, northwest Pennsylvania, and New York," Pastelok said.

The AccuWeather forecast predicts 59 degrees with mostly cloudy conditions on April 8, with cloud cover of 71% and a 12% chance of precipitation for the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s Weather Threat Matrix calls for a max temperature of 60 degrees with 62% sky cover.

What time is the solar eclipse?

The Hudson Valley will not be in the path of totality but will see between 88-99 percent coverage. Starting at 2:11 p.m. April 8 in Westchester County, the moon will begin to appear to move in front of the sun. Maximum coverage begins at 3:25 p.m. By 4:36 p.m. the moon will have moved past the sun returning the light to normal. You can search by zip code to find the exact time and amount of coverage for your location.

Sunday weather in the Hudson Valley

All chance of rain should be gone by Sunday, but some clouds may stick around. Sunday's high temperature is expected to be around 51 degrees and low temperatures could drop to around 33 degrees overnight.

Elsewhere, for the partial eclipse, AccuWeather long-range expert Joe Lundberg added that "other areas with poor viewing conditions will be from Wisconsin westward through South Dakota and Nebraska to Washington and Oregon."

Contributing: Alexandra Rivera and USA Today Network

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NY eclipse weather: NYC/Hudson Valley have best forecast for viewing eclipse