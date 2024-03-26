Weather Forecast for Baton Rouge – 3/26/24: Severe Storms are in the forecast.

Chief Meteorologist Sam Parish has your StormTracker Team forecast for Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Partly cloudy tonight and cool, especially north of the metro. The lows tonight will be in the upper 40’s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70’s. Tomorrow night into Thursday morning looks to be partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the mid 40’s. The stretch of nice weather is expected to last several days as the next storm system will not arrive until after the Easter weekend. That system arrives late Tuesday with a slight chance of showers. Those showers continue into early Wednesday morning

