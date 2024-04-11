Weather forces Sun 'n Fun to cancel Thursday afternoon air show. Ticket changes announced

The 2024 Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo has canceled its Thursday afternoon air show because of threatening weather as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

A cold front sweeping through Florida is expected to bring severe weather with high wind gusts, thunderstorms and the possibility of tornados. Sun 'n Fun has advised attendees who are on site to seek shelter as needed, with the weather expected to arrive between 2 and 4 p.m.

An F/16 performs during the 2024 Sun ’n Fun afternoon air show at Lakeland Linder International Airport on Wednesday. The Thursday afternoon air show has been canceled because of a bad system of storms moving into the area.

Thursday tickets to Sun 'n Fun will be honored Friday, Sun 'n Fun said, as well as any preferred seating and photo preferred upgrades. Anyone who purchased tickets for Club 9/27 will be contacted and offered a Thursday 2025 ticket at no cost.

The Sunset Aerial Circus scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday night in Paradise City will be held as scheduled.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Sun 'n Fun cancels Thursday afternoon air show because of bad weather