Weather Flash: Meteorological Summer vs Astronomical Summer

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — June 1st not only opens up hurricane season, but it also opens up meteorological summer!

So you’re probably wondering what is meteorological summer, and how is that different from astronomical summer?

Meteorological seasons are broken up into three months based on the annual temperature cycle.

Meteorological summer always starts on June 1st whereas astronomical summer can vary. Meteorological seasons make it easier to calculate climatological statistics.

Now astronomical season are a little different.

Astronomical Summer or aka the Summer Solstice does not happen on the same day every year.

This year the Summer Solstice will be on Thursday, June 20th at 4:50 p.m. whereas last year the Summer Solstice happened on June 21st at 10:27 a.m.

Astronomical seasons are based on the position of the earth in relations to the sun.

Due to the elliptical shape of the earth’s orbit around the sun astronomical seasons can last between 89 to 93 days.

Because of the inconsistent amount of days in astronomical seasons this will make it very difficult to compare climatological statistics.

