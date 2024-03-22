What will the weather be like for the first weekend spring? Check Cincinnati forecast

What will the weather be like for the first weekend of spring?

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, rain will return to the Ohio Valley region Friday into Friday night. Rain showers likely won't start until the afternoon due to a dry airmass early in the day.

Rain showers will mainly affect areas along and south of the Ohio River and then spread throughout the entire region by mid- to late afternoon. Rainfall accumulation will be less than a tenth of an inch.

Temperatures will warm to highs in the mid-50s north to the lower 60s south.

A surface cold front will move through the region on Friday night, ushering in much cooler air. Rain showers may briefly mix with and change to snow showers across the north. No accumulation is expected.

Lows will range from the upper 20s northwest to near 40 southeast.

Dry conditions will return on Saturday into early next week. Expect clear skies, low humidity, and slightly below-normal temperatures in the lower 50s on Sunday. The next chance for rain will occur Monday night.

Rain chances increase this afternoon and tonight as a weather system shifts through the area. Any rainfall will be light. The weekend will be dry, with Sunday being the nicer of the two days with plenty of sunshine. Higher chances of a little heavier rain arrive on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/OGSn07jb6O — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 22, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. Light east wind becoming southeast at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Showers are likely, mainly before 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low of around 36. An east wind of 5 to 8 mph will become north after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Saturday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 50. North wind around 16 mph.

Clear at night, with a low of around 28. North wind 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Partly cloudy at night, with a low of around 39.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday: Showers. High near 60. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: There is a chance of showers. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 53. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: Rain, mild temps return Friday; Snow showers possible tonight