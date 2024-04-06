What will the weather be like during the solar eclipse over Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Will clouds get in the way of the solar eclipse above Kansas? Meteorologists and almanacs are offering their forecasts ahead of the big day.

A total solar eclipse will pass over large parts of the U.S. on Monday, April 8, providing people with a sight of an impressive celestial display. This will be the last time such an event will appear above the continental U.S. for the next two decades.

Kansas is not the path of totality for the eclipse. However, people can expect to see between 80-90% of the eclipse depending on where they’re standing in the Sunflower State.

27 News checked with the National Weather Service (NWS), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and almanac sources to find out what the chances are that clouds will obscure your view of this year’s solar eclipse.

What our meteorologists are saying

KSNT Stormtrack Meteorologist Ely Millard offered his thoughts on Monday’s forecast on April 5. He says things could change as the day gets closer with chances for clouds to get in the way possible.

“Forecast could change over the next couple of days as cloud cover is sometimes difficult to track,” Millard said. “Right now, we are start off mostly clear on Monday morning before cloud cover develops by midday on Monday. As of today, it looks to be a partly cloudy sky. Some folks may see their view of the eclipse hindered by cloud cover.”

You can find out more information on what the weather will be like from our meteorologists as the day approaches by checking our weather forecast.

Farmer’s Almanac/Old Farmer’s Almanac

The Farmer’s Almanac released its forecast expectations for the eclipse on March 28. Cloud cover for various U.S. cities both inside and outside the path of totality for the eclipse are listed, including Kansas City. The eclipse will reach its max above Kansas City at 1:54 p.m. with an expectation of 90% cloud cover, according to the almanac.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac also released its own findings on March 26 for cloud cover across the nation on the day of the eclipse. While containing no predictions for Kansas, the article does have recommendations on how clear the skies could be for cities in the direct path of the eclipse. You can learn more about what the Old Farmer’s Almanac has to say by clicking here.

NWS/NOAA

While the forecast could change in the time remaining till the eclipse arrives, the NWS published a 2024 Total Solar Eclipse map for cloud cover predictions this year. The map, published April 5, shows much of Kansas clear of clouds at 1 p.m. on the day of the eclipse.

The NWS also turned the clock back in a recent report showing maps of cloud cover climatology for the afternoon of April 8 based on averages gathered from 1979 to 2022. The month of April is historically cloudy, according to the NWS report.

(Photo Courtesy/NWS)

(Photo Courtesy/NWS)

The NWS has a slideshow of satellite imagery from 1979 to 2023 displaying cloud cover for April 8. This can be found using this link. Similarly, the NOAA has a Climate Normals-based interactive map showing the historical likelihood of viewability from locations across the nation. Viewability percentages from these places can be found below:

Topeka Forbes Field – 67.1%

Kansas City International Airport – 45.7%

Salina Municipal Airport – 67.5%

Concordia Municipal Airport – 66.9%

Wichita McConnell Air Force Base – 57.5%

Dodge City – 70%

Garden City – 71.5%

Goodland – 70.3%

