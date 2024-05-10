Weather service confirms tornadoes touched down in Coshocton and Muskingum counties

COSHOCTON − The National Weather Service has determined that two short-lived, minor tornadoes touched down near each other during severe thunderstorms shortly after midnight Wednesday.

The Coshocton County Emergency Management Agency and the NWS conducted extensive damage surveys that started near the Coshocton and Muskingum County line and extended to the Conesville area and Ohio 83 South.

Analysis determined that an EF1 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 105 mph touched down in western Coshocton County near the Muskingum County line and caused extensive damage to a home. Another touched down on the other side of the Muskingum County line with maximum speeds of 100 mph, according to the NWS.

As the thunderstorm continued through Coshocton County eastward, straight line winds caused damage to trees and homes in Conesville area, across from Cleveland Cliffs, per the EMA.

It is the sixth confirmed tornado in Coshocton County since 1950 and the first since May 31, 1985. It's the 21st tornado in Muskingum County since 1950 with the last on Oct. 16, 2021, near Chandlersville.

The National Weather Service said more details on the incidents would be released later Friday.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Weather service confirms tornadoes in Coshocton and Muskingum counties