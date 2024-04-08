Weather conditions will change during the solar eclipse

Whether you are viewing totality or the partial solar eclipse on Monday, you are likely to notice changes around you during the maximum eclipse. Because the moon is passing in front of the sun during a solar eclipse, it actually lowers the amount of solar radiation reaching earth for a few hours. Solar radiation is a key driver of our weather on earth, so expect changes!

Temperatures will drop

The air temperature is usually the most noticeable change during a solar eclipse. In the path of totality, temperatures can drop up to ten degrees in a matter of minutes as daylight turns to darkness. Even a partial eclipse can affect the temperature, with a possible drop of one to five degrees. Once totality ends or the partial eclipse ends, temperatures will rebound quickly to where they were before the eclipse.

Eclipse 2024: Solar Eclipse Viewing Guide for Kansas City

Clouds will shrink

Cloud cover is also a noticeable change during a solar eclipse. As a result of less solar radiation and dropping surface temperatures, convection also decreases. That is the rising of warmer air in the atmosphere that creates low and mid level clouds. Without rising air, clouds will stop growing or even shrink during the peak eclipse.

Winds become calm

As temperatures drop momentarily, wind can also decrease. This is caused by a brief mixing of the surface air that decreases localized warm and cool spots. As the air becomes more uniform, air pressure equalizes and wind speeds decrease.

FOX4 Weather: View the latest Kansas City forecasts, maps and radar

Humidity will go up

The moisture content of the air does not truly change during a solar eclipse, but the moisture percentage of the air does. As air temperatures drop, they get closer to the dew point. That increases relative humidity which we perceive as a more humid environment.

See how if clouds will impact your solar eclipse viewing with our latest FOX4 Weather Team Solar Eclipse Forecast for Kansas City.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.