Weather Clickable: Sunny and 60° day!

Enjoy Tuesday and Wednesday before our next round of rain and cooler air moves in at the end of the week.
Investors are bracing against a potential surprise in the crucial CPI inflation print, a key input into the Fed's policy deliberations.
The 76ers have gone 1-3 in Tyrese Maxey's absence.
A startup called Empathy has built a platform to help navigate this tricky space, and now with some 40 million people using the platform it's raised $47 million more in funding to grow. The equity round, a Series B, is being led by new backer Index Ventures with several major insurance companies -- MassMutual Ventures, MetLife, New York Life, Securian, and Sumitomo -- participating as strategic investors. The funding will be used to continue building out its tools and to focus on a larger mission to "redefine bereavement care," in the words of CEO Ron Gura, who co-founded the company with Yonatan Bergman.
Strawberry's No. 18 will be retired by the Mets on June 1.
The Cowboys were the opposite of "all in" as free agency got going.
A Harris Interactive poll found that 55% of purchasers would switch brands following a recall, and that 21% would avoid buying any brand made by the manufacturer of the recalled product. First is the CEO of Axion Ray, a company creating an AI-powered platform to predict product failures by taking in signals -- from field service reports to sensor readings -- and correlating these signals along with geolocation and other data. Axion Ray, valued at $100 million, today announced that it raised $17.5 million in a Series A round led by Bessemer Venture Partners with participation from RTX Ventures, Amplo and Inspired Capital.
Tavus, a four-year-old generative AI startup that helps companies create digital "replicas" of individuals for automated personalized video campaigns, has confirmed a fresh $18 million in funding and revealed that it's opening its platform for third-parties to integrate its technology into their own software. Reports emerged back in August that Tavus had raised "about $18 million," but details were scant. The company has now confirmed to TechCrunch that it has indeed raised $18 million in a Series A round led by Scale Venture Partners -- an early-stage VC that has previously backed the likes of Box, HubSpot, and DocuSign.
Scientific breakthroughs have accelerated the pace at which new pharmaceuticals are being developed. Tierra Biosciences thinks that pace can go faster. The San Leandro-based company has developed a platform for AI-guided, custom protein synthesis to help pharmaceutical, industrial and agricultural organizations develop new proteins in weeks rather than months.
If former President Donald Trump wins another term in November's election, Biden's electric vehicle policies could be tossed into the trash. Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee after Nikki Haley suspended her campaign last week, once again repeated his claims that EVs are not ready for prime time, and structural issues still exist for widespread adoption. “I’m all for electric cars but you have to have all of the alternatives also,” Trump said in an interview with CNBC on Monday morning.
Autonomous vehicle software company Applied Intuition has raised $250 million in a round that values the startup at $6 billion, as it pushes to bring more artificial intelligence to the automotive, defense, construction and agriculture sectors. Applied Intuition appears to have nailed a particular sweet spot for VCs who are on the hunt for startups with AI products that cross into large industries with big budgets — defense being one hot area — with seemingly endless opportunities. The Series E round was led by Lux Capital's Bilal Zuberi, investor Elad Gil, and Porsche Investments Management, the sports car maker's independent venture arm.
Election years affect the market, but the big-picture market trends don't always line up with those for individual stocks — as Meta illustrated this week.
Jay Powell is staying hyper-focused on a numeric inflation goal that originated with an off-the-cuff remark in New Zealand 36 years ago — despite pushback from Democrats.
Horton stepped away from the team in November to deal with a "personal health matter."
Giolito signed a two-year, $38.5 million with the Red Sox over the winter.
The deal concludes an ongoing saga that saw that saw the Panthers fail to reach a long-term deal with their 2019 first-round pick.
The 2025 Audi A3 is being treated to its mid-cycle refresh consisting of a number of design and tech changes for the little sedan.
The most glorious time of year is here. Here's what you need to know for each conference tournament, including stars, favorites, potential spoiler teams and bid thieves in waiting.
Who has the least amount of worries attached to them in 2024? Jorge Martin reveals the steadiest performers for each of the first 10 rounds.
Perhaps a few years from now, the halls of the Georgia World Congress Center will be peppered with humanoid robots the week of Modex. This time last year at Modex (the Chicago version of the conference), Digit had something of an industrial automation coming out party. A line of the bipedal robots were moving totes to a nearby conveyor belt at select times throughout the week.
