Weather Clickable: Sunny and 60° day!

TechCrunch

A startup called Empathy has built a platform to help navigate this tricky space, and now with some 40 million people using the platform it's raised $47 million more in funding to grow. The equity round, a Series B, is being led by new backer Index Ventures with several major insurance companies -- MassMutual Ventures, MetLife, New York Life, Securian, and Sumitomo -- participating as strategic investors. The funding will be used to continue building out its tools and to focus on a larger mission to "redefine bereavement care," in the words of CEO Ron Gura, who co-founded the company with Yonatan Bergman.