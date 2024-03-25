Weather Clickable: Here's when rain will hit
Highs are heading into the low 60’s Monday, finally!
Highs are heading into the low 60’s Monday, finally!
Lucid Motors is raising another $1 billion from its biggest financial backer, Saudi Arabia, as it looks to blunt the high costs associated with building and selling its luxury electric sedan. The company announced in a Monday morning regulatory filing that Ayar Third Investment, an affiliate of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has agreed to purchase $1 billion worth of Lucid's stock, which will add to the Kingdom's current stake of around 60% ownership. The fresh funding comes just a few weeks after Lucid told investors that it only plans to build around 9,000 of its Air electric vehicles this year, a slight bump over last year's output.
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee told Yahoo Finance that the fundamental story about falling inflation has not changed despite hotter-than-expected readings in January and February.
The negotiations between Fisker and a large automaker -- reported to be Nissan -- over a potential investment and collaboration have been terminated, a development that puts a separate near-term rescue funding effort in danger. Fisker revealed in a Monday morning regulatory filing that the automaker terminated the negotiations March 22. Fisker said in the filing that it will ask the unnamed investor to waive the closing condition.
The announcement also mentioned that the CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Stan Deal, is retiring and that Boeing’s chairman, Larry Kellner, will not be seeking reelection as a board director.
The Volvo C40 Recharge / Volvo EC40 has 17.3 cubic-feet of cargo space, which is not a lot. We put it to the test, comparing it to the XC40/EX40.
Stay on-task and entertained with this Alexa hub, loved by the 'Queen of All Media' herself: 'It almost looks like a piece of art,' she said.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew reveals some of their favorite draft-day value picks with just a few days left until MLB Opening Day.
Have you heard? Amazon is having a huge Spring sales event with deals on spring cleaning gear, home and kitchen appliances, outdoor power tools and more!
Boeing announced Monday that its CEO, Dave Calhoun, would step down at the end of the year.
An expert shares advice for sharing a cancer diagnosis with children.
Oppenheimer chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus sees the S&P 500 ending the year at 5,500 as a broadening out in the stock market rally continues.
Gio Reyna and Gregg Berhalter have put the drama behind them, to the benefit of the USMNT.
'Mock Draft Monday' makes its debut with Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft ahead. Every Monday leading up to the draft, Harmon will have one of the top mock drafters in the industry on the pod to break down their latest mock and share their favorite five picks and fits.
Because the European Union has just announced a pile of probes on gatekeepers designated under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Alphabet/Google, Apple and Meta are facing the first formal non-compliance investigations under the bloc's rebooted ex ante competition rulebook. Alphabet/Google's rules on steering in Google Play and its approach to self-preferencing in search results are in the frame.
Now that we're down to the final 16, we take another look at every team from most to least likely to take home a national championship.
Houston held on in an overtime thriller on Sunday night to beat Texas A&M, and both UConn and San Diego State flew to blowout wins.
It took an overtime shootout, but Stanford avenged last season's NCAA tournament loss and punched its ticket to the Sweet 16.
Jeep has revealed is annual Easter Jeep Safari concept builds. For 2024, we get Wranglers, a Gladiator and a Wagoneer
Jabari Smith Jr. and Kris Dunn threw punches at each other and were quickly ejected on Saturday night in Houston.
Now is a great time to save some dough on a car cleaning kit. Check out these great deals available right now as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale.