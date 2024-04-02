Will the weather be clear enough to see the eclipse in Alabama? Here's what NWS says

Alabama is out of the range of totality for the upcoming solar eclipse, but we are close enough to the path to see a good show.

For most of Alabama, about 85 percent of the sun’s rays will be blocked. Of course, the farther north you are in the state, the more impact you will see. And the event will take several hours April 8, beginning about 2:05 p.m. and going to about 4:35 p.m., with the peak being about 4 minutes from 3:19 p.m. until 3:23 p.m. according to NASA.

So what’s the weather going to be like that afternoon? According to the National Weather Service office in Birmingham, it’s still too early for a reliable forecast to be nailed down. But so far things are looking good.

Will it be cloudy in Alabama for the eclipse?

Long range forecasts are calling for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with cloudier conditions in the western regions of Alabama, closer to the Mississippi line. By the time the eclipse peaks, expect some higher clouds to have moved in, but nothing that should block the view, said Jason Holmes, a meteorologist with the NWS Birmingham office.

“It could be better, but it could be worse,” Holmes said of the forecast. “We are expecting much better conditions than the states in the path of totality. Forecasts are calling for mostly cloudy conditions in those states.

“We may have some high clouds move in later in the afternoon, but the clouds will be able to be seen through.”

And if you are waiting around outside for several hours taking in the eclipse, conditions should be comfortable, with a high near 80 and low humidity, Holmes said.

How to get updates

As we get closer to the eclipse, more up to date forecasts can be found at the NWS website, www.weather.gov.

The next total solar eclipse will occur in the United States on Aug 12, 2045. The last time Alabama was in the path of totality for a solar eclipse was Aug. 21, 2017.

