Is weather causing delays at RSW in Fort Myers, other Florida airports? What to know

The News-Press and Naples Daily News are covering the extreme rainfall weather event impacting Florida.

Are there flight delays at RSW in Fort Myers, other Florida airports?

So far, flights at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers are not being impacted by the extreme rainfall hitting the region.

You can check on flight delays at RSW: Flight status page

Two Florida airports − Fort Lauderdale International Airport and Miami International Airport − are experiencing flight delays caused by the weather.

You can check on flight delays at other Florida airports and all U.S. destinations: FAA's Flight Delay Information page.

