Weather Blog: Monday, April 8th Solar Eclipse Day Forecast

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Monday, April 8th forecast has been a big topic of discussion over the past several weeks. Now that we are only hours away from this much-anticipated event we have a pretty good idea on the forecast.

The video below is a satellite loop showing cloud cover on April 8 around 2 pm for the past 45 years (1979-2023). For this time of year, it is definitely a toss-up on whether or not we have clouds or not.

The upcoming week’s forecast looks very active with chances for rain and storms Monday through Thursday. We are going to be in an upper-level southwest flow pattern starting on Monday and continuing through Thursday morning. This type of pattern typically means clouds and precipitation chances.

Storm chances are in the forecast for later Monday evening and Monday night, however, the eclipse time will be dry. Latest model trends show less clouds over the totality path and more to our south and northwest. Check out the models below.

Cloud cover will be on the increase, but the clouds look to be high clouds. Low clouds should remain to our south along the Red River. Thick high clouds should remain across parts of Northeast Oklahoma. You can still see this event through high clouds. But if thicker high clouds or mid/low-level clouds move in you won’t be able to see it.

With respect to Arkansas, I think the further north you go in the totality line the better chance you will have to see it. If you can witness it, here are some graphics showing what you will experience. The graphic directly below is a depiction of what will happen in Clarksville. Keep in mind Clarksville is in the path of totality.

The next graphic below shows what you can see in a partial solar eclipse. This is a depiction of what you can see in the Northwest Arkansas area.

Remember viewing an eclipse is very dangerous and could result in serious eye damage or even blindness if proper safety precautions are not taken.

Click here for some ways to safely view the solar eclipse if you are in the path of totality.

Keep it here with Your Weather Authority team for the latest information and cloud cover forecasts.

Follow YOUR Weather Authority Team:

On Twitter

On Facebook

STAY INFORMED

Click Here to Download our Weather Authority app

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.