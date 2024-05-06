Weather Blog: Alert Day- Significant severe weather possible Monday evening into Tuesday morning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Alert Day has been issued from Your Weather Authority Team for the Monday into early Tuesday morning time-frame as this active weather pattern continues. All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail, and flash flooding. The best chances for storms looks to be from 11:00 p.m. Monday through around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Check out this massive trough digging across the Desert Southwest. This will eject across the Central Plains Monday causing a potential severe weather outbreak across the central plains. Supercells to our west will form during the day and then merge into a line as they move into our area overnight.

Check out the latest Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook below. The best chance for severe weather is off to our west in the central plains, however severe weather is definitely possible for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Here is a breakdown of the potential hazards. The main hazards are damaging winds and tornadoes. Significant damaging winds (70-80 mph) are possible Monday night. A few spin-up tornadoes are possible as well.

Below is a Future Track showing an idea of what Monday into Tuesday might look like. Keep in mind that the computer models usually don’t do a good job with this set-up. We are gonna be in southwest flow aloft with energy coming in from the Baja California region. The energy will most likely be underdone. We could potential see a few isolated severe storms earlier in the day Monday ahead of the main energy.

Beyond this severe weather event, we have to watch Wednesday for more potential severe storms. Below is a Day 4 Severe Weather Outlook for mainly Wednesday afternoon and evening.

