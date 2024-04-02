Be weather aware: Severe thunderstorms rolling in Tuesday night; isolated tornado possible

Severe thunderstorms will roll into the Upstate from Tennessee Tuesday night, bringing a slight chance of an isolated tornado.

The weather is part of a system that battered the Midwest Monday night and is expected to bring severe thunderstorms and the possibility of tornadoes to Tennessee Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The storms may not be quite as intense once they move across the Blue Ridge Mountains and will peak between 2-4 a.m. However, damage is a risk with winds reaching 13-18 mph and wind gusts as high as 31 mph.

"It's going to be moving very quickly," said Doug Outlaw with the National Weather Service at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. "Other than the normal drainage problems with urban areas or any common drainage areas, I'm not expecting any flooding problems."

By sunrise, there may be a lingering shower or two, however, the weather is expected to clear up by noontime. Windy conditions will remain.

"It's going to be quite windy tomorrow, with wind blowing 15 to 20 miles per hour and gusts over 30 miles per hour," Outlaw said. "It's going to be a windy day."

