Weather Aware Saturday AM, PM, and Late Night Storms

Columbus, Ga. WRBL-The forecast continues to remain active, with the stalled front draped across east Alabama and West central Georgia.

The greatest risk for severe storms will remain south and east of Columbus.

Weather Aware: 5am-Early PM, then late 9pm-Midnight, with the secondary trough circulating around the low pressure system.

Extended Forecast: A few showers will continue wrapping around the low-pressure system Sunday but then we dry out for the week, until next Friday, when a strong cool front brings the set-up for severe storms.

