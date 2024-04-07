Weather service: April 2 tornado outbreak was biggest here in more than a decade

The National Weather Service says at least 17 tornadoes tore through the Tri-State in the early hours of April 2.

It's the most tornadoes in a single day since the Halloween outbreak of 2013, when 19 tornadoes were confirmed.

In all, the agency has confirmed seven EF-2 tornadoes and 10 EF-1 tornadoes from the storm, which the weather service says "officially met the definition requirements of a derecho, with widespread significant wind damage."

No injuries or deaths were reported.

Here's a look at where eight of the tornadoes hit in Southwestern Indiana.

Tornado 1 - Maunie, Illinois, to south of Poseyville, Indiana

The path tornado that hit White County, Illinois and Posey County, Indiana.

This tornado started two miles north/northeast of Maunie, Illinois, and lifted seven miles south of Poseyville, Indiana.

The weather service says the tornado crossed through Harmonie State Park and eventually merged with another tornado southwest of Blairsville, Indiana.

It was on the ground from 5:31 a.m. until 5:43 a.m., and was an EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 115 mph. At its max, it was 250 yards wide. It was on the ground for 12.4 miles.

Tornado 2 - New Harmony, Indiana, to near Parker Settlement

Path of an April 2 tornado in Posey County, Indiana.

This tornado started two miles south/southeast of New Harmony and lifted three miles southeast of Blairsville. The first tornado merged with it southwest of Blairsville.

It was on the ground from 5:37 a.m. to 5:48 a.m., and was an EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 115 mph. It was 250 yards wide and its largest size and was on the ground for 11.3 miles.

Tornado 3 - Vanderburgh County and Warrick County in Indiana

The path of an April 2 tornado through Vanderburgh and Warrick counties in Indiana.

The third tornado started two miles south of Haubstadt, Indiana, and lifted two miles south of Elberfeld, Indiana. It merged with another tornado that continued for a short while south of Elberfeld.

It was on the ground from 5:54 a.m. to 6:01 a.m., and was an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 100 mph. At its largest, the tornado was 200 yards wide and was on the ground for 7.3 miles.

Tornado 4 - Vanderburgh County and Warrick County in Indiana

The path of a tornado on April 2 that hit Vanderburgh and Warrick counties in Indiana.

The fourth tornado started three miles southeast of Cynthiana, Indiana, and lifted three miles southeast of Elberfeld, Indiana.

It was an EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 115 mph. At its largest size, it was 250 yards wide and was on the ground for 14.2 miles.

Tornado 5 - St. Wendel and Hillsdale areas

The path of the tornado that caused damage in St. Wendel and Hillsdale Road areas on April 2.

This tornado just northwest of St. Wendel in Posey County, then moved across Vanderburgh County and then lifted in Warrick County, east of Interstate 69 near the intersection of Kansas and Euler roads.

The weather service noted that the most significant damage happened near St. Wendel, where several homes "had their entire roofs removed."

Hundreds of trees were uprooted by the tornado, as well.

The tornado was on the ground from 5:47 a.m. through 6 a.m. It had 120 mph winds at its peak, and was 250 yards wide at its largest point. It was on the ground for 15 miles.

Tornado 6 - Darmstadt

The path of an April 2 tornado that moved from far northwest Vanderburgh County into Warrick County.

This tornado was on the ground from 5:48 a.m. until 6:02 a.m. Its path started just south of Interstate 64 along Indiana 65 in northwest Vanderburgh County, then tracked east-southeast across U.S. 41 and Interstate 69. Another tornado merged with it south of Elberfeld. It then dissipated.

It was an EF-2 tornado with winds up to 115 mph, 250 yards wide and on the ground for 14.8 miles.

The weather service noted that the tornado uprooted or snapped hundreds of trees and caused minor to moderate damage to several homes.

Tornado 7 - Near Elberfeld, Indiana

The path of an April 2 tornado that touched down just southwest of the I-69 and I-64 interchange and continued east-southeast across I-69.

The National Weather Service said one home suffered minor roof damage from this tornado, and several outbuildings were damaged or destroyed.

The tornado touched down just southwest of the Interstate 69/Interstate 64 interchange and moved east-southeast across I-69. It lefted near the intersection of Seven Hills Road and Schultz Road, about 1.5 miles southeast of Elberfeld.

It was on the ground from 5:58 a.m. until 6:03 a.m., had peak winds of 105 mph and had a path length of 5.4 miles. It was 200 yards wide at its largest point.

Tornado 8 - Lynnville, Indiana

The path of an April 2 tornado in Warrick County. It followed Turpin Hill Road and crossed over Indiana 61 north of Greenbrier.

This tornado was on the ground from 6:05 a.m. until 6:13 a.m. It had peak winds of 100 mph, was on the ground for 8.8 miles and was 200 yards wide.

The tornado followed Turpin Hill Road and crossed Indiana 61 north of Greenbrier. It then made a jog southeast and went along Folsomville Road, which is where significant shingle damage occurred to a home and a large barn was destroyed. A few other homes observed minor damage. Dozens of trees were snapped or uprooted, the National Weather Service said.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: How many tornadoes hit Evansville area on April 2?