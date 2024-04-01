Weather Alert: Windy conditions for start of workweek

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Happy Easter Sunday, Borderland! Hopefully you and your loved ones were able to enjoy the day before wind gusts entered the picture.

Monday is April Fool’s Day, but we’ll save the jokes and start preparing you for a windy start to your workweek.

The National Weather Service has El Paso under a Wind Advisory starting from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

We are forecasting early-morning showers with a high of 61 degrees. Scattered showers will be paired with strong winds. Winds could gust up to as high as 37 mph. Make sure you take precautions and anchor down objects that could potentially fly away. The winds will start to decrease the closer it gets to midnight. The evening will be mostly clear after 9 p.m., with a low of 44 degrees.

Light showers may appear after noontime on Tuesday. Expect a high of 61 with a low of 50 degrees. Wind gusts will stick around but not nearly as powerful as we’ll see on Monday.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will bring those perfect springtime conditions we all hope for. Clear skies for the most part with a gradual warm-up is expected with Friday reaching 81 degrees. Lows for those nights are all forecasted to stay in the low to mid-50s.

The month of April is giving us a beautiful weekend to makeup for the winds. El Paso can expect mid-70 temperatures, with warm breezes. The low for Saturday is 50 while Sunday has a low of 55.

Next Monday and Tuesday should follow the warm trend. We are forecasting a high of 76 for both days with a low of 52 on that Monday night.

While we’ll see gusty conditions Monday, hang tight for sunny conditions later in the week!

