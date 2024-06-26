Weather alert. Wednesday storms could bring damaging winds, flash flooding and large hail

The National Weather Service says there's a risk for strong and severe thunderstorms across northern Ohio on Wednesday.

There's a potential for some severe storms across northern Ohio.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several northern Ohio counties including Portage through 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Although Summit County is not included in the watch, forecasters say there is the potential for strong and severe storms across northern Ohio as a low pressure system moves across the state.

"Primary hazards are damaging wind gusts and isolated flash flooding, though large hail is possible," the weather service says.

The risk of strong and severe storms in Medina, Wayne and Summit counties will run through 7 p.m.

What's the forecast?

Wednesday afternoon: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80. West wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 9 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northeast after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Storms could bring damaging winds, flash flooding and large hail